Carolyn Jane Ziegler "Carol" Stingley


1947 - 2019
Carolyn Jane Ziegler "Carol" Stingley Obituary
Carolyn Jane Ziegler "Carol" Stingley

West Lafayette - Carolyn Jane Ziegler "Carol" Stingley, age 72, passed away on the solstice, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Heritage Health Care West Lafayette IN surrounded by her siblings and loving friends and staff. She was born October 3, 1947 in Lafayette Indiana to Paul and Jane (Jewett) Ziegler, who are deceased. She attended St. Lawrence grade school, Central Catholic high school and graduated from Jefferson high school in 1965. She was a graduate of Rudae's Beauty School in 1967. She married Thomas Stingley. They were later divorced but remained very good friends.

During her career, Carol worked as a beautician and then in health care at St Elizabeth Hospital and various nursing homes in Tippecanoe County. After her retirement Carol enjoyed time spent with friends, watching television, coloring, and listening to country music. Carol loved animals, cats and dogs especially, and often visited with family pets

Carol is survived by her sister Beverly (Lance Lund) Ziegler, brother William Ziegler, and sister Lorraine (Randy) Myer. She was supported and loved by her very special friends Tom and Traci Stingley. "Aunt Bunny" as she was fondly called will be remembered by her nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Carol was also part of a strong cousin's group and will be remembered by them all.

The family would like to thank IU Health Hospice, Franciscan Health Hospice, Dr. Vijaya Kakani, Dr. Aaron Villareal, and Heritage Healthcare Staff especially Bonnie Anderson Activity Director, Aids Amber Casko and Amanda Houchens, and her nurse Jessie Villareal.

There will be a memorial service for Carol in July 2020 so that all family and friends may attend. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019
