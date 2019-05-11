Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Carolyn Oyler
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Deer Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Camden, IN
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deer Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Camden, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Carolyn Jean Miller Oyler


Carolyn Jean Miller Oyler Obituary
Carolyn Jean Miller Oyler

Camden - Carolyn Jean Miller Oyler, 77, of Camden, the daughter of Calvin & Vada (Graham) Miller, was born April 26, 1942 in Logansport. She passed from this life into eternity on May 9, 2019, at 1:05pm, at her residence.

She accepted the Lord as her Savior, and was baptized into the fellowship of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, on August 11, 1962. On February 8, 1964, she was united in marriage to John H. Oyler at Flora, IN. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Jeff & Monica Oyler, and Craig & Michelle Oyler. She is also survived by a brother-Galen & Nancy Miller. 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

Friends may call Monday from 2pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm at the Deer Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church near Camden. Funeral service there Tuesday at 10am, home brethren officiating. Burial at Musselman Cemetery, Camden.

Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 11, 2019
