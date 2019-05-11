|
|
Carolyn Jean Miller Oyler
Camden - Carolyn Jean Miller Oyler, 77, of Camden, the daughter of Calvin & Vada (Graham) Miller, was born April 26, 1942 in Logansport. She passed from this life into eternity on May 9, 2019, at 1:05pm, at her residence.
She accepted the Lord as her Savior, and was baptized into the fellowship of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, on August 11, 1962. On February 8, 1964, she was united in marriage to John H. Oyler at Flora, IN. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Jeff & Monica Oyler, and Craig & Michelle Oyler. She is also survived by a brother-Galen & Nancy Miller. 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.
Friends may call Monday from 2pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm at the Deer Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church near Camden. Funeral service there Tuesday at 10am, home brethren officiating. Burial at Musselman Cemetery, Camden.
Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 11, 2019