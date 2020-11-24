Carolyn June Sheese
Lafayette - Carolyn June Sheese, 68, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born April 3, 1952, in Lafayette to the late Jacob and Margie (Dunn) Sheese.
June graduated from Klondike High School in 1970 and IVY Tech State College in Lafayette.
Carolyn was a nurse for over 20 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She had also worked as a private nurse in Lafayette.
She attended Wea Ridge Baptist Church and enjoyed crafts and spending time with family.
Surviving are her siblings Patricia Cornell of Lafayette, Robert S. Sheese of West Lafayette, John J. (Diane) Sheese of Coquille, OR, Sue Sheese of West Lafayette and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Saturday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Lafayette.
