Carolyn K. Crone
Monon - Carolyn K. Crone, 81, of Monon, passed away at 3:07 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital of Lafayette.
She was born January 5, 1939 in Monon, Indiana to the late Ross M. and Inez Fay (Lontz) Goble. Carolyn was a member of the last graduating class of the old Monon High School in 1957.
Her marriage of 60 years was to Robert Lee Crone on August 30, 1959 at the Monon First Baptist Church. Carolyn and Bob eventually transferred their membership to the Monon Wesleyan Church. Carolyn was the Youth Choir Director for many years and taught Youth Sunday School throughout her life. Both she and Bob were staples of their church and the Monon community. Bob preceded her in death on April 27, 2020.
Carolyn's first job was taking tickets at the Monon Theater. At 16 years old she began working at the Howe Insurance Agency, a job that would turn into a wonderful career. At first, Carolyn split her time between raising a family of five boys and receptionist at the agency. When the boys were grown Carolyn eventually became an agent, assisting the office in all capacities. The friendships made at the office with co-workers and customers would turn into a career that spanned 49 years until her retirement in 2004.
Carolyn epitomized the values of hard work and community involvement. She and Bob looked forward to helping provide Thanksgiving dinner for those in need annually. Carolyn enjoyed supporting Bob's work with the Monon Volunteer Fire Department through her association with the Monon Women's Auxiliary. A supportive wife, Carolyn helped with all of Bob's activities including his painting service in the summers. Wherever you would see one of them the other was not far behind, they truly were best friends.
Carolyn was a model of how to live life as a Christian. She believed serving others was truly the way to serve the Lord and she showed that throughout her years in Monon and through her participation and service to the community. Her community was her family.
Surviving are her sons, Barry Crone (wife: Saberina) of Indianapolis, Mike Crone (wife: Donna) of Rossville, Scott Crone (wife: Candy) of West Lafayette, Jerry Crone (companion: Raegan Potter) of Indianapolis and Mark Crone (wife: Elizabeth) of Defiance, OH. Carolyn loved spending time with her family, especially her 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Mary Goble; a nephew, Ross Goble (wife: Karla) of Peoria, IL and a Niece, Darlene Sublett (husband: Dan) of Monon.
Preceding her in death with her parents and husband is a brother, Donald "Doc" Goble.
Private family services are planned on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon; Pastor Dan Clark of the Monon Wesleyan Church to officiate. Interment to follow in Bedford Cemetery, Monon.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Monon Wesleyan Church, the American Diabetes Association
or the American Heart Association
