Carolyn M. Mohr
Lafayette - Carolyn Kay (Mueller) Mohr passed away, November 5, 2020, at Franciscan Health, Lafayette, Indiana. Carolyn was born to Ernest and Doris (Bane) Mueller on August 20, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Carolyn graduated from Howe High School in 1963. In 1967, she received her BS in Education from Indiana State University. Carolyn completed her MS in Education from Indiana State University in 1971.
On September 4, she marked 50 years of marriage to David Lee Mohr (survives). They were married in 1970 at the First Christian Church in Lafayette Indiana. Sons Todd Mohr (wife, Kayci) of Monticello and Trent Mohr (wife, Jennifer) of Lafayette, joyously filled their early years of family life. Granddaughters, Emily Mohr of Lafayette and Sydney Kay of Monticello, have added to the many birthday, holiday and family gatherings that Carolyn loved to plan and cook for. Making gatherings special for her family was a passion.
Carolyn is also survived by her sister, Doris Thompson (husband, David) of Lafayette, and nieces and nephews throughout Indiana and Ohio. Carolyn and Doris shared a wonderful childhood in Indianapolis and often traveled with their parents to Kansas to visit extended family.
Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother. She was also a devoted educator. Carolyn combined the learned educational skills and understanding of children to teach at the elementary level for decades. Her career started in the Crawfordsville Community Schools in the late 60's. In 1970, Carolyn joined the Lafayette Community Schools, teaching at Durgan Elementary and Edgelea Elementary. She taught many grade levels and programs, specializing in reading skills and early education. Bringing confidence to young learners was a unique gift. She fondly remembered students' names and families who spanned many decades. Former students often invited Mrs. Mohr to be their guest at the Jefferson High School Senior Academic Honors Dinner, held annually before graduation.
Carolyn advanced to Hiatt Administration to lead as the Lafayette School Corporation Literacy Specialist for several years before retiring in 2003. On two occasions after retiring, Carolyn was asked to help fill temporary vacancies as Principal at Glen Acres Elementary and Linnwood Elementary. She cherished the new opportunity to work with students, teachers and staff alike. Carolyn was awarded Teacher of the Year and listed in Who's Who of American Teachers. From 1972-1998 Carolyn belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma, an educational society for women.
Carolyn had a way for leading and bringing communities together. She served for many years as the Corporation Board President for the Alpha Omicron Pi chapter at Purdue University. She was a 50 year member of Alpha Omicron Pi and the Order of Eastern Star, Hope Chapter #5. Carolyn served as Vice President for First Books Board from1997-2002, and served on the board for 1st Step/Step Ahead in 2002-2003. In recent years Carolyn also spent many days researching her family genealogy ultimately leading to her joining a local DAR Chapter.
As president for the Buckridge HOA, she found many ways to help her neighborhood shine. Replacing worn entrance signs, street signs, and water pumps—it was never too much for Carolyn. She also helped keep the Wildcat Highlands neighborhood swimming pool open each summer for families to enjoy.
Loving family, enjoying old and new friends, winters along the Gulf Coast with David and playing Bridge filled Carolyn's retirement years. Carolyn's love of family and friends, sense of humor and generosity of time have enriched the lives of all, young and old.
A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Lafayette School Corporation, 2200 Cason Street, Lafayette, IN 47904.
Attn: Eric Rody
On check please write: Books- Carolyn Mohr Memorial
You may leave memories and condolences at www.soller-baker.com