Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Carolyn O'Malley Obituary
Carolyn O'Malley

Lafayette - Carolyn Sue O'Malley 74, of Lafayette passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Digby Place in Lafayette, IN.

She was born May 28, 1945 in Champaign, IL to Kenneth Knox and Constance (Short) Stoeber.

Carolyn was a homemaker and loved to work in her garden, cooking delicious meals and traveling.

Carolyn is survived by her two children Shannon O'Malley (Brian Scott) of Lafayette, and Shane O'Malley (Margaret) of Oxford; Sister-in-Law Cynthia Koh-Knox Sharp; four grandchildren, C.J. Sondgerath, Kyle Puetz, Mitch O'Malley and John O'Malley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Scott Knox, and her sister Diane (Joe) Kleinrichart, her husband's Robert O'Malley and husband Michael Kent.

Visitation will be held from 10am - 12pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 with Memorial service at 12pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Urbana, IL at a later date. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019
