Carolyn S. Finkenbinder
Delphi - Carolyn Sue Finkenbinder, 89, of Delphi, formerly of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Delphi. She was born March 1, 1930, in Lafayette to the late Paul and Maude (Paul) Biery.
Carolyn graduated from Dayton High School in 1948. On February 27, 1949, she married Paul E. Finkenbinder in Lafayette and he preceded her in death on April 29, 2004.
Carolyn was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in Dayton and later in life had been a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lafayette and St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Delphi.
She was a member of the Dayton Reading Club, Perry Township Extension Homemakers Club and Order of the Eastern Star. Carolyn had served as Perry Township Trustee for 8 years.
She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening and reading. Carolyn traveled extensively and had organized People to People Goodwill Tours.
Surviving are her daughters Susan (Robert) Sieber of Plymouth, Sharon (Joseph) Russell of Muncie, Mary (John) Mears of Delphi, grandchildren Ryan (Denise) Sieber, Laura (Bryan) Odom, Cara (Chris) Wise, Leah Binkley, Adam (Jaime) Sieber, Jacob Russell, Abby Russell, Tess Finkenbinder, Madison Finkenbinder, Benjamin (Taylor) Mears, Hannah (Shon) McIlrath, great grandchildren John and Grace Sieber, Max and Maya Odom, Montgomery and Avery Wise, Macie and Makenna Binkley, Graham and Stella Sieber and Warren Mears. Carolyn was preceded in death by her son Paul Alan Finkenbinder and brothers Bruce and Miles Biery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 11:00 am on Monday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel., Pastor John Westfall officiating. Interment will be at Oxford Cemetery in rural Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020