Carolyn Sue Kemp
West Lafayette - Carolyn S (Sue) Kemp, 71 of West Lafayette passed away unexpectedly at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday October 18th at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born in Lafayette on August 24,1948 to the late John W. and Ethel J Graftman Hull. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jeff High School. She was retired from Arnett Clinic where she worked in housekeeping. Sue enjoyed crocheting, needlework, reading, watching cooking shows and computer games.
She is survived by a daughter Carrie (Raymond Jr.) May of West Lafayette, three granddaughters Cayla (Evan) Chaney of Lafayette, Christina Kemp of West Lafayette and Bryanna May of West Lafayette, and a sister Georgie (Joseph) Quinlisk of Attica.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday October 23 in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with services at 2 p.m., burial will follow.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019