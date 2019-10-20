Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Burial
Following Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Kemp


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sue Kemp Obituary
Carolyn Sue Kemp

West Lafayette - Carolyn S (Sue) Kemp, 71 of West Lafayette passed away unexpectedly at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday October 18th at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.

She was born in Lafayette on August 24,1948 to the late John W. and Ethel J Graftman Hull. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jeff High School. She was retired from Arnett Clinic where she worked in housekeeping. Sue enjoyed crocheting, needlework, reading, watching cooking shows and computer games.

She is survived by a daughter Carrie (Raymond Jr.) May of West Lafayette, three granddaughters Cayla (Evan) Chaney of Lafayette, Christina Kemp of West Lafayette and Bryanna May of West Lafayette, and a sister Georgie (Joseph) Quinlisk of Attica.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday October 23 in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with services at 2 p.m., burial will follow.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.