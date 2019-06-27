|
Carolyn Sue (Swanson) Snider
Attica - Carolyn Sue (Swanson) Snider, 84, Attica, passed away in the Franciscan Health Hospital, Lafayette, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 4:54 p.m.
Carolyn was born in Attica, Indiana, on November 10, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Roy McCord and Flossie Emma (Fink) Swanson. Carolyn was raised in Warren County, graduating from Williamsport High School in 1952. She has lived most of her adult life in Attica.
Carolyn served as a bus driver for the Attica Consolidated School Corporation for 13 years. She later worked at Purdue University.
Carolyn had attended the Attica and Williamsport Christian Churches. She enjoyed antiquing and working in the yard. She liked to listen to music and her favorite music was the "Big Band" sound. She loved the holidays and would decorate her home according to the holiday season. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. More recently upon her move to Autumn Trace in Attica, she enjoyed the activities and time spent with her new friends.
On December 29, 1956, Carolyn married Walter Albert "Al" Snider in the Williamsport Christian Church. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2012.
She leaves behind her three children, Jennifer Snider, Attica; Mark (Kelly) Snider, West Point and Anna Jean (Troy) Zufall, Brownsburg; three brothers, Charles "Bud" Swanson, Eutaw, AL; John (Donna) Swanson and Tom (Carolyn) Swanson, both of Attica; a sister, Mary Jane (Norman) Baer, Lafayette; six grandchildren, Makaela (Harlan) Hathaway, McCord Snider, Matthew Snider, Ashlyn Zufall, Lauren Zufall and Nathan Swanson; a great-grandson, Hank Hathaway.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, June 29th, from 11:00 a.m. until the service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Elness officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 27, 2019