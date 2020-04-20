|
Carolyn Sue Warthan
Lafayette - Carolyn "Susie" Warthan, 57, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home. She was born October 8, 1962, in Lafayette to the late Charles Barry and Margaret (Cline) Trinosky.
Her marriage was to Robert Warthan in Lafayette and he survives. Susie was beautician in the Lafayette area and most recently worked for BoRics. She enjoyed music, camping and loved spending time with family.
Surviving are her children Stacy (Chad) Shoaf, Caren Warthan, Megan Warthan, Brooke Warthan all of Lafayette, grandchildren Alfred Lewis IV, Madison Warthan, Makenzie Sipple, Kaydence and Bryson Hill and Kayleigh Shoaf. Also surviving are her siblings Eddie (Marcia) Barry and Shandon Weaver all of Lafayette. Susie was preceded in death her brother Melvin Barry.
Private service will be on Wednesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, Indiana. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020