Carrie M. Phillips
Lafayette - Carrie M. Phillips, 37, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. She was born January 11, 1983, in Lafayette to Carolyn (Lester) Phillips of Lafayette and the late Michael Phillips.
Carrie attended Lafayette Jefferson High School and Harrison College.
She had worked in telemarketing and at Village Pantry and H&R Block.
She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and enjoyed writing and making jewelry.
Surviving along with her mother are her daughters Erin E. and Ella R. Phillips, her sister Michelle A. Phillips and Steve Watkins, with whom she made her home, all of Lafayette.
Also surviving is her uncle Bill (Laura) Lester, nieces Britney, Mikayla, Mya, Myka, Adrienne and Renea, great nephews Jaxson, Kade and Marius, cousins Patrick Lester, Sarah Killian and Paula Huffer.
Carrie was preceded in death by her brothers Brian W. Phillips and Christopher J. Phillips, grandparents William "Bud" Lester, Mary (Coomey) Lester, Rose Rathbone and her aunt Jill Minnick.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of the service will be at 4:00 pm on Sunday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
