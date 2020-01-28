|
|
Carroll Dean Lindman
Indianapolis - Carroll Dean Lindman, age 94, of Indianapolis, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Miller's Senior Living Center in Indianapolis surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Creston, Iowa to the late Fred E. & Nellie J. (Lindberg) Lindman. He graduated from Ottumwa High School in Creston, Iowa. Carroll received his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University and attended/graduated from the seminary at both the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, California. Mr. Lindman was drafted into service with the U.S. Army during schooling and served during WWII from 1945-1946. Carroll married the love of his life, DonnaMae (Olson) Lindman on December 5, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois.
Carroll spent a good majority of his career with International Students Inc. at Berkley, Purdue, and IUPUI Universities as one of the original staff members. Mr. Lindman was also ordained in the Evangelical Free Church and passionately gave his life to International Students on college campuses. Carroll enjoyed reading, traveling for missions, but most of all spending time with his family whom he loved dearly.
Carroll is survived by his wife, DonnaMae Lindman of Greenfield; children, Sue (Jim) Maley of Milton, IN, Dwight (Celeste) Lindman of Fishers, Grant (Lisa) Lindman of McCordsville, and Connie (Rich) Kleiman of New Palestine; two nephews, John & James Shepherd; 18 grandchildren, Neil, Aaron, Micah, Kirsten, Elyse, Stephen, Sara, Gabe, Vlad, Graham, Garrison, Jonathan, Brandon, Caitlin, Esther, Ethan, Reagan, and Daniel; and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Eudora Lindman Shepherd.
A celebration of life visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. immediately followed by a celebration of life service at Brookville Road Community Church, 7480 US-52, New Palestine, IN 46163. A private burial with family will take place at New Crown Cemetery in Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to International Students Inc. 12325 Oracle Blvd Suite 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.
Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020