Caryl G. Buck
Caryl G. Buck

West Lafayette - Caryl G. Buck, 96, of West Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at West Minister Village. She was born June 2, 1924, in Rossville, IN, to the late Wilbur and Alice Cameron Garrison.

Caryl graduated from Rossville High School class of 1942. In 1944, she married Gilbert C. Buck and he passed away in 2009.

Caryl worked as an Administrative Assistant for Purdue University for many years. She enjoyed the time she had with her children, grandson, and great children.

Surviving are her 2 children, daughter, Barbara (Robert) Heinlein of Carmel and son, Alan Buck of West Lafayette; grandson, Andy (Amanda) Heinlein; 3 great grandchildren, and a sister, Doris (Ivan) Minglin.

Private service will be held Tuesday September 1 ,2020 at Union Cemetery.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
