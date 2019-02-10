|
Catherine Ann Heavilin
Beech Grove - Catherine Ann Heavilin, age 64, passed away on February 6, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born on October 2, 1954 in Lafayette, IN to Bogdon and Jane Ann Mareachen. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1972 and attended Purdue University. She married George Heavilin on January 19, 1974 in Lafayette. They have one son.
She worked as a merchandiser and trainer for American Greetings in the greater Indianapolis area and then as a sales consultant for both Parisian and Saxs Fifth Avenue. Cathy loved to craft, cook and bake and enjoyed sharing the fruits of her labor with friends and family. Many came to know her as the "fudge lady". She enjoyed the socializing and volunteer activities of the Beech Grove Zeta Theta Chapter of Tri Kappa and the Indy Red Hattitudes.
Catherine is survived by her husband George; a son George Andrew (Jennifer); a sister Ruth (Markus) Heinimann; and nieces Anya (Joshua) Hobson and Lexi Heinimann. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters: Mary Ann Heise, Josephine Sari and Juliet Mareachen.
Family, friends and others, whose lives Cathy touched, are invited to the G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN from 1 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, February 13. A funeral service will be held there at 7 pm. Inurnment of cremains will be at Chalmers Cemetery on a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019