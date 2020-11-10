1/1
Catherine Lee Cromley Conner
Catherine Lee Cromley Conner

Ashville, OH - Catherine Lee Cromley Conner 81 of Ashville, OH passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville. She was born on Sept. 25, 1939 in Circleville, OH to the late Leroy Hewitt and Martha (Eakin) Cromley.

Catherine was a graduate of Ashville-Harrison H.S. and attended The Ohio State University. While going to college she worked at Battelle Institute and O.S.U. Growing up on the family farm as sixth generation, she showed Angus cattle and sheep at many local and state fairs. While attending The Ohio State University, she met Thomas Conner, DVM; after marriage they moved to Remington, IN where they raised their family. Both children were active in 4-H and FFA. During this time Katie started her own business as an Interior Designer which she operated for many years in many states.

Katie was an active board member of Jasper County Fair Board and Tippecanoe Girl Scout Council. In the early 80's, she was appointed by former Gov. Bob Orr as Director to the Indiana State Fair Board. Later they moved to Indianapolis.

Katie's love for agriculture, livestock and youth continued to grow resulting in her acceptance from The Commonwealth of Kentucky the "Honorary Commissioner of Agriculture" Award in 1986. Katie was a Director of Lead Line and various youth contests for may years at the North American Livestock Exposition.

She enjoyed traveling and oil painting in Deruta, Italy, with Susie Astleford. She also enjoyed decorating, sewing, arranging cut flowers, and farm projects. One of the many goals she achieved was soloing in flying a private airplane.

Survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas F. Conner; son Thomas Lynn (Sonja) Conner of Ashville and daughter, Ann Elizabeth Conner of Winnebago, IL; grandchildren, Thomas (Jennifer) Lowther, Kayla Conner, Seanna Conner, Jared (Rachel) Conner; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Sarah (Chris) Johnson of DE, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thurs. Nov. 12th at the family farm 15304 Cromley Rd. Ashville with a Graveside Service 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the farm. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Madison Livewires 4-H Club, c/o Mary Hines, 5001 Miller Rd. Ashville OH 43103. Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
the family farm
NOV
13
Graveside service
01:30 PM
the family farm
