Lafayette - Catherine Ann (Gretencord) Leuck, 86, of Lafayette & formerly of Boswell, died, Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born, April 23, 1933, in Benton Co., to the late William A. & Mary F. (Cheak) Gretencord. She was a 1951 graduate of Freeland Park High School & a 1954 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. She married, Max Leuck, August 26, 1954, in Dunnington; he died, May 2, 1976. She formerly owned the Boswell Flower Shop & worked, as a RN, at Greenhill Manor, retiring in 2003. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Oxford. Catherine enjoyed painting, playing the piano & organ, gardening, crossword puzzles, playing cards & antiques.
Surviving are her 5 Children, David (Betty) Leuck, Jane (Don) Thelen, Ellen Leuck, Greg Leuck & Brian (Kelly) Leuck, 13 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren & a Brother, James (Janet) Gretencord. She is preceded in death by 2 Sisters, Mary Agnes Muller Gee & Ruth Firks & 3 Brothers, Bob, Frank & Bill Gretencord.
Visitation will be, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 10 AM until Rosary at 11:45 AM, with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 504 S. Michigan St., Oxford, with Father Robert Klemme officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fowler. Memorial Contributions may be given to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Catherine's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Catherine.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 28, 2019