Catherine Lucille (Pycke) Elmore
Attica - Catherine Lucille (Pycke) Elmore, 89, formerly of Attica and had been residing in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center, passed away in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 8:20 a.m.
Catherine was born in Fountain County, Indiana on August 19, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Edna (Armtrout) Pycke. She was raised in rural Attica and attended Attica High School. On December 4, 1948, Catherine married Marvin Dean Elmore in Williamsport, IN. Marvin preceded her in death on April 12, 2005.
Catherine formerly worked at Radio Material Corp in Attica and later for Landis & Gyr in Lafayette, retiring in 1996.
Catherine was raised in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Attica. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. She had served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for her son. After her retirement she enjoyed working at Wolf's Candies with her dear friend Sue Rennick. She was a great cook and enjoyed the moments spent with her family.
She leaves behind her three sons, Dean (Linda) Elmore, Jr. , Williamsport; Wes Elmore, Attica and Mark Elmore, Richmond, KY; a sister, Clara Minnick, Veedersburg; three grandchildren, Meagan (Kenny) Black, Scott (Kirsten) Elmore and Sherri (Matt) Effinger; six great-grandchildren, Kayden , Keaton and Kyson Effinger; Kinley and Kiley Elmore; Evan Black. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Pycke and a sister, Mary Jane Owens.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, November 2nd from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Rich Stoll officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation or the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. The family would like to express their appreciation for the love and care their mother received from the staff of the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019