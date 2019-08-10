|
Catherine M. Jackson
Lafayette - Catherine M. Jackson, 66, a life-long resident of Lafayette, passed away Thursday August 8, 2019 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born November 9, 1952 in Lafayette to the late Harold E. and Marilyn S. (Stevens) Jackson and attended Lafayette Schools. Catherine enjoyed playing music at several nursing homes in the Lafayette with her father. She is survived by her brother, Eugene "Gene" Jackson of Lafayette and her sister, Teresa Coffman (Glenn) of Kirklin, IN along with several nieces and nephews. A private entombment service will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Jackson family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 10, 2019