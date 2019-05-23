|
Cecelia E. Hicks
Covington - Cecelia Elizabeth (McGlade) Hicks, 81, formerly of Attica and West Lebanon, passed away in The Waters of Covington, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 8:10 a.m.
Cecelia was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 23, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Joseph James and Elizabeth Mary (Sperbeck) McGlade. She moved from Philadelphia to Attica in the late 50's. She later moved to West Lebanon and has resided in Covington since 2010.
Cecelia was a homemaker and also had worked at Radio Material Corp. in Attica for a few years.
Cecelia was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Attica. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was married to William Edward Hicks on January 24, 1959 in Philadelphia, PA. He preceded her in death on December 29, 1994.
She leaves behind her four children, Timothy E. Hicks, West Lebanon; Elizabeth J. (Robert) Nier, Covington; William J. Hicks, Lafayette and Cecelia Ann (Lisa) Coffey, Oscoda, MI; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Stephen, Edward, Joseph McGlade along with a sister, Elizabeth Abernathy.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Friday, May 24th, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Rosary services will be recited at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 25th, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Samuel Futral officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 23, 2019