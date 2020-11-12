1/1
Cecil Alan Garland
1948 - 2020
Cecil Alan Garland

Reynolds - Cecil Alan Garland, 72, of Reynolds, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 6:07 p.m. at his residence. Cecil was born on January 16, 1948 in Middlesboro, KY to the late James Sherman and Georgia (Turner) Garland. He served for the United States Navy before being honorably discharged. Cecil married Jennifer Wilson Wendall on September 16, 1993 in Lafayette, and she survives. He worked for Home Hospital for 15 years as a CNA. Cecil enjoyed The Feast of the Hunter's Moon and the outdoors.

Surviving along with his wife, are two children, Jennifer (Michael) Adkins of West Lafayette, James (Elizabeth) Garland of Grayson, GA, and two step-sons, William (Jamie) Wendall of Chalmers, and Daniel Wendall of Geetingsville. Also surviving are nine grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by several siblings.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tippecanoe Historical Association in regards to The Feast of the Hunter's Moon. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
