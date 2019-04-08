|
|
Cecil Audra Dernovish
Lafayette - Cecil Audra Dernovish, an illuminated soul, departed this earth on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:48 pm.
She was born a coal miner's daughter on August 11, 1944 in Ward, WV to Melvin J. and Gertrude K. Spradling. She was a high school graduate and worked as an industrial worker. She married James E. Newsome Sr. and later Martin E. Dernovish.
She is survived by two very PROUD children, Sandra Kay Cooper of Avon and James Earl Newsome Jr. of Lafayette; her parents; and 2 siblings, Carron A. Toon and Jewel K. Powers.
Till we are reunited again.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Clinton Falls Cemetery, at the intersection of North County Road 600 West and West County Road 375 North, Clinton Falls, Putnam County, IN.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. Soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 8, 2019