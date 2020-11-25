1/1
Cecil Blignaut
Cecil Blignaut

West Lafayette - Cecil Louis Blignaut, 95, of West Lafayette passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 10am - 11am Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in West Lafayette. Funeral Mass will begin at 11am with Father Mark Walters officiating. Interment will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required.

In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Habitat for Humanity. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
