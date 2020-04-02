|
|
Cecil Ray
Otterbein - Cecil Ray, 74, of Otterbein, died, Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born February 10, 1946, in Lynch, KY, to the late Walter & Armenia (Lawson) Ray. He married, Robin (Fletcher) Ray, May 25, 1974, in Warren County; she survives. He had attended Seeger High School. He had worked at General Foods & retired as a heavy equipment operator at Purdue University. He was a member of the Armstrong United Methodist Church, Pine Village Masonic Lodge #315 & Warren County 4-H. Cecil loved spending time with his grandchildren & his dog Charlie. He enjoyed gardening, animals & working on his lawn mower. Cecil & Robin spent 30+ years taking care of & marking graves at Davis Cemetery.
Surviving with his Wife, Robin, are 3 Sons, Aaron (Melissa) Ray, Brandon Ray & Mark Ray, 6 Grandchildren, Jasmine, Katlyn, Cheyenne, Dillon, Colton & Justin, 3 Brothers, Fred, Randall & Arnold Ray, 3 Sisters, Geraldine Brovont, Betty Sundqvist & Irene Booth, Brother-in-Law, Brett Fletcher, 2 Sisters-in-Law, Bobbi Alexander & Madonna Fletcher, Dear Friend, Kathy Ray & 45 Nieces & Nephews. He is preceded in death by 5 Siblings, Pearl Keller, Ambrose Ray, Otis Ray, Goldie Spurlock & Edgar Ray.
A memorial service to celebrate Cecil's life will take place, at Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Cecil's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Cecil.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020