|
|
Cecile Wilimitis
Burlington - Cecile Marie (Laughlin) Wilimitis, 81, of Burlington, Indiana, passed into Eternal Life at Waterford Place Legacy Neighborhood in Kokomo, on Friday, February 21, 2020.
She was born February 9, 1939 in Anderson to Wilbur and Emma (Hankins) Laughlin. On February 10, 1962, she married Bernard Ralph Wilimitis.
Cecile was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Anderson and Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio. She was a devoted stay-at-home mother for many years. When she reentered the workforce, she served as a nurse at Camelot Care Center in Logansport and Charter Hospital in Lafayette. She then served ten years as school nurse at Carroll Consolidated Schools in Flora, until her retirement.
She belonged, in succession, to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anderson, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Frankfort, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Delphi.
Cecile is survived by one sister, Carolyn (Jerry) Carroll and six children; Christopher (and his children Luke, Drew, and Lydia), Dianna Wilimitis Donelson (and her children Alex and Benjamin), Bernie (and his wife Gena), Sheila, Tony, and Amy (and her children Carolina, Georgia, and Hope).
Cecile is preceded in death by her parents, five of her six siblings, her husband, and her grandsons, Sean Donelson and Sebastian Morey.
Cecile loved to spread joy and was affectionately known for her infectious smile and laugh. She enjoyed the simple things in life, including a strong love of nature. She had a special love for stray and wild animals; from opossums, to birds, to "velvety" spiders that, rather than killing, she would name and call "friends".
Cecile was a devout Catholic with an enormous love and heart for Jesus. Her central focus was to live a life of love, as Jesus loved. This focus was always present and felt by those she encountered. This was evident through her career as a Registered Nurse, a coordinator for literacy, a protector of the precious lives of the unborn, and a wife and mother.
Cecile wasn't just a mother to her six biological children; she was a mother to many. She gave her children what they needed - an abundance of love; never less, sometimes more. She taught her children that life isn't about the person you see in the mirror. She showed by example, that in giving we receive, in loving we are loved, and those you cannot see in the mirror magnify the reflection of the person you do see.
The public is invited to pay their respects and celebrate Cecile's life on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3:30-6:30 pm (Rosary at 6:30 pm) at Delphi United Methodist Church, 1796 N US Highway 421, Delphi, Indiana 46923. This will be a viewing that includes refreshments, music, stories, and joy. Come and go or stay as long as you'd like. All are welcome.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Delphi on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a burial service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Delphi. All are welcome.
Following the Mass and burial service, a lunch will be held at 12 noon at Delphi United Methodist Church. All are welcome.
The family invites you to take a moment to write down how Cecile impacted your life or a funny story of your time with her. If you feel so inclined, you can bring this story with you to the viewing, the funeral, the lunch, or send to one of the children. The family would like to compile these stories in a journal honoring her legacy.
Genda Funeral Home Reinke Chapel in Flora is assisting with the arrangements.
Online condolences and shared memories may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020