Celeste Palmer



Lafayette - Celeste Palmer, 64, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence.



She was born May 17, 1955 in Chicago, IL to Eugene and Lucille D. (Powe) Palmer. Celeste obtained her Associated degree in Early Childhood Education from Ivy Tech Community College. She was the Manager of Factory Card Outlet for 12 years before retiring.



Celeste was an active member of Partners in Prayer of Everlasting Ministry. She was on the Usher Board, Mothers Ministry, choir, Sunday school teacher, cleaning committee, praise dance ministry and hospitality and youth ministry. She enjoyed gardening. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her children: Sean (Ventura) Palmer of Lafayette and Antoinette (Albert) Rogers of Chicago, IL; parents Eugene and Lucille Palmer; brother Eugene Palmer; sister Crystal (Stan) Eschols all of University Park, IL; and half-brother Gregory (Jane) Downing of England. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Celeste is preceded in death by her brother Eric Palmer.



Funeral Service will be held 11 am Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Word of Life Fellowship Church - 3650 Greenbush St, Lafayette, IN with Reverend Shalamar Armstrong officiating. Visitation will be from 9am - 11am at the church. Interment to follow service at Meadow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 31, 2019