Chad Petry
Chad Petry

Lafayette - Chad A. Petry, 33, of Lafayette passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

He was born July 1, 1987 in Lafayette to Charles M. Petry and Michelle Warren. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked construction and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Chad enjoyed listening to music, drawing and sketching and cooking.

He is survived by his son, Bentley Petry Miller, father Charles (Mindy) Petry of Lafayette, mother Michelle Warren of Lafayette and brother Joseph Petry, paternal grandmother Kaye Petry, grandfather Byron Gilbert of Flora, maternal grandparents Diane and Arthur Morgan of Lafayette and Keith and Margaret Warren of Leneza, KS. He is also survived by step brother Rob Mathew of Lafayette.

Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at Simplicity Funeral Care. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Father David Buckles officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Toys for Tots. Share memories and condolences online www.simplicity-funeralcare.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
