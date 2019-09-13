Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
at the couple's campground on the Tippecanoe River
1955 - 2019
Charlene F. Myers Obituary
Charlene Frances Myers, 64, of rural Monticello, passed away July 10, 2019.

Born April 1, 1955, in Lowell, Mass., she was the daughter of Bobby T. and Joan M. Cross. On Dec. 3, 1991, she married Jerry L. "Toad" Myers; he survives.

Charlene worked in nursing, becoming an LPN in 1995. She worked mostly in health care facilities, Milner's in Rossville and White Oak in Monticello.

Charlene was a very warm-hearted person, always there to nurture someone. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren and loved spending time at the couple's campground on the Tippecanoe River. She also like working with her friends at the American Legion in Pittsburg.

Surviving with her husband are three children, Rick Goulart (wife: Shannon) of Nashua, NH, Tanya Harper (Toby Garth) of Delphi and Kenneth Myers (Lacey Henderson) of Lafayette; two sisters, Debbie Dounty (Bob Wells) of Maine and Brenda Fontes (Ray) of Delphi; an uncle, David Grant (wife: Shirley) of Las Vegas, NV; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of Charlene's life for friends and relatives will be held on Sunday, September 22, at the couple's campground on the Tippecanoe River. The service will begin at 4 p.m.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
