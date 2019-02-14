|
Charles "Chuck" A. Dill
Attica - Charles "Chuck" A. Dill, 53, of Boswell and formerly of Attica, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Boswell on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:33 p.m.
Chuck was born in Lafayette, Indiana on January 16, 1966. He was the son of the late Robert Frederick "Fred" and Lois Joan (Jumper) Dill. Chuck was raised in Attica and Riverside, graduating from Attica High School in 1984. He later lived in Lafayette for a number of years before moving to Boswell this past year.
Chuck was a member of the Laborers Local # 274 of Lafayette. Chuck formerly worked at Fairfield Manufacturing in Lafayette and later for Tradesmen International. More recently he was working for Hanson Logistic and Heartland Automotive, both in Lafayette.
Chuck was a member of the Lafayette First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed going mudden in his jeep and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughter Khloe.
On July 4, 2009, Chuck married Kathy Ann Williams in Attica.
He leaves behind his wife of nearly 10 years. He also leaves behind two step-children, Kylie (Isaiah) VanAuken, Lafayette; Camden (companion-Elizabeth Fernandez) Skinner, Hollywood, FL; a sister, Jody A. Dill, Attica; three brothers, Kenneth (Dianna) Dill, Lafayette; Andrew (Cindy) Dill, Romney and David Dill, Newnan, GA; a brother-in-law, Dwight (Kelly) Williams, Somerset, WI; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, James & Anna K. Williams, Lafayette.
Friends may gather for a memorial gathering at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, February 16th, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019