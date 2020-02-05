|
Charles Allan Reynolds
Lafayette - Charles Allan Reynolds, known as Charlie, passed away at his home in West Lafayette, Indiana on February 3rd surrounded by his family.
Charlie was born on March 31st, 1933 to William I. and Ruth Reynolds in Lafayette. He attended Lafayette Jefferson High School, graduating in 1952. He was an accomplished basketball player, playing in multiple state championship games for The Broncos. He attended Purdue University College of Pharmacy on a basketball scholarship and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He married Carole Goodnight in August of 1954. Upon graduating from Purdue in 1956 Charlie joined the United States Air Force where he advanced to the rank of Captain. He and Carole and their first child, Cathy moved to Cambridge England where he was stationed. While residing in England they welcomed another daughter, Claire Ann. Upon returning from England in 1959 they had a third child, Craig. Charlie joined a family business, Goodnight's Drugstore where he practiced as a pharmacist and eventually took over ownership.
In 1976 he established professional pharmacies known as the Medicine Shoppes in Lafayette and Bradenton, Florida. Charlie and Carole moved to Saudi Arabia where they both worked as pharmacists and from where he was able to fulfill his passion for travel, exploring Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Charlie eventually relocated to Florida and returned to West Lafayette in 1994.
Charlie was an avid golfer, achieving two Holes in One and traveled with friends to major tournaments and golfing excursions, including a trip to Scotland to play a number of famous courses. He also was a John Purdue Club member and enthusiastically supported The Boilermakers all of his life.
While living in West Lafayette, Charlie became reacquainted with Judie Huth and they married in 2005. With Judie, Charlie found a new set of passions they explored together. They spent countless hours going to antique auctions and building a collection that fills their home. They also found great joy planning and executing various and ongoing renovations to their home. He took tremendous interest and pride in Judie's accomplishments as an artist. Judie and Charlie traveled frequently to visit their children in Hawaii, North Carolina, New Mexico and New York. The fifteen years that Charlie and Judie spent together were filled with happiness, joy and fun. They were inseparable and a perfect match.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Judie Huth Reynolds, his children Catherine Scott (Steve), Claire Ann Johnson (Steve), Craig (Brian Simonson), his stepchildren: Taggart Robertson (Susan) and Heather Robertson (Bob Everson). He is also survived by five grandchildren: Elizabeth Beachler, Katie McCauley, Matthew Scott, Zachary Barr and Carolyn Gore, two step grandchildren: David Robertson and Sarah Robertson and four great grandchildren: Collin Beachler, Parker Scott, Catherine Beachler and Margaret Scott, his lifelong friend, William Kriesel and his beloved dog Molly.
Charlie enjoyed people, a good time and many laughs. To honor him there will be a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Contributions in Charlie's name can be made to the Purdue University College of Pharmacy.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020