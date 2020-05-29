Charles D. Scheumann



Charles D. Scheumann, 75, died May 26, 2020, Fishers, IN. Born March 6, 1945 in Lafayette, IN. He was an athlete and entrepreneur from an early age. He lettered in Football, Basketball and Golf, all while working his way through town delivering papers, cutting grass and shoveling snow. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1963 and received a basketball scholarship to Oklahoma University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1968. He became a CPA and spent the first part of his career in the accounting field working his way up the corporate ladder. In 1992 he made a career change and went to work for Crossmann Communities, he became Vice President of Land Development, AKA "The Land Guy". He thrived in this position and so did the company as they grew in size and locations. In 2004, the leadership team at Crossmann founded Westport homes, where he worked until his retirement. Chuck was a longtime member of Hillcrest Country Club where he enjoyed the 3 G's Golf, Gin (Rummy) and Glenlevit. By his side for the last 40 years was the love of his life, Cindy (Ursiny). His pickup line was "do you have a passport?". She got one and they have been travelling the world side by side ever since. Husband to Cindy, Dad to Cathy (Warga and Tom), Dog Dad to C.C., Dog Grandpa to Lucy. Brother to Sue (Funkhouser), Tom (Barb), John (June), Sally (Scott Giese) and Mary (Bob Whitney). Uncle Chuck to some, Uncle Goon to many and loved by his dozens of nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed taunting and spoiling with equal abandon. His booming voice and loving heart will be missed by us all. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to your local Humane Society.Private services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with a celebration of life to follow.









