Charles "Steve" Delph
1966 - 2020
Charles "Steve" Delph

Lafayette - Charles S. "Steve" Delph 54, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Franciscan Alliance East.

He was born March, 24, 1966 to Charles A. Delph and the late Hattie Lou (Sybert) Delph. Steve specialized as a painter for over 30 years. He was also employed by Ice Cream Specialties as a Water Technician. He truly enjoyed playing the guitar and anything pertaining to Harley Davidson. Steve liked going fishing and watching NASCAR.

Surviving along with his father, Charles, is his daughter, Brandy (Anthony) Russell of Lafayette; girlfriend, Roxanna Wendling; brother, Harold Millis of Florida and sister, Sylvia "Lynn" Balser of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Skyler, CJ, Huner, Isaiah and Megan Davis; two nieces, Lana Clingerman and Virginia Delph; great niece and nephews, Tierra, Jeremiah and Isaiah Clingerman.

He is preceded in death by his mother Hattie; brother, Kenneth Delph; grandson, Patrick Davis, and nephew, Shane Clingerman.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along the social distancing. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
