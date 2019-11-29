|
Charles Drake
Lafayette - Charles Arthur Drake, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Franciscan St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana.
Charles was born June 20, 1937 in Lafayette to the late Frances Earl and Bertha May (Williams) Drake. He was a lifelong Resident of the Lafayette community. He married Shirley Ann Mattingly on April 15, 1972 in Lafayette and she survives. Charles proudly served his country in the Indiana National Guard, 113th Medical Battalion. He owned and operated a Drapery Installation business for over thirty years and retired in December of 2002. Charles was a former member of the Lafayette Bowling Association, Eagles and Moose Lodge. He and his wife were also members of Elston Presbyterian Church.
His philosophy on life was " If you can't laugh at least once a day, it's a wasted day".
In addition to his wife of 47 years, Charles is survived by children, Marlena Sue Colville of Ohio, Denise Ann Newman of Mississippi, and Char Lee Smith of Lafayette; brothers, Fred Stinebaugh, Sr. of Arcadia, Kansas, James L. Drake, Sr. (Pat) of Lafayette, and Larry Drake of Lafayette; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dale Nevada Kay Drake; son, Mark Allen Drake; sisters, Mary Ann Jennings and Joann Boyd; brothers, Robert and William Drake and Paul David Thompson.
Funeral Services will take place Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM, with Visitation one hour prior to the service at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 N. 9th Street, Lafayette, IN 47904. Pastor Rick Ryan will officiate. Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory gardens of West Lafayette. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Elston Presbyterian Church or Donor's Choice. Shares memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019