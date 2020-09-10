Charles E. Bossaer
Attica - Charles E. Bossaer, 85, Attica, passed away at his home following a three year illness on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 7:51 p.m.
Charles was born at home near Attica on March 14, 1935. He was the son of the late Joseph Thomas and Gladys Elizabeth (Smith) Bossaer. He was a life resident of Attica and graduated from Attica High School in 1953. While at Attica High School, Charles played basketball for the Red Ramblers during the 1953 season in which they were defeated by Milan in the Semistate game. Following graduation, Charles attended Purdue University and studied Agriculture. He returned home and farmed the family farm for many years.
Charles was in the Indiana National Guard. He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Attica. He enjoyed antique tractors, reading and watching sports. His greatest passion was the time spent with his grandsons.
On April 22, 1972, Charles married Kay Whitkanack in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Attica. He leaves behind his wife, Kay of 48 years along with two daughters, Debbie Bossaer, Attica and Kathy (Eric) Gundle, Greenwood; a sister, Joan (Donald) Martin, Waukegan, IL; two grandsons, David (Kat) and Chris White along with two great-grandsons, Charlie and Maverick White. He was preceded in death by his brother, Franklyn Bossaer.
Rosary will be recited at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Monday, September 14th, at 4:30 p.m. with visitation following from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Attica on Tuesday, September 15th, at 9:00 a.m. with Rev. David Rasner officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Xavier Church "entrance fund" or the Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter in Attica. As per the mandate, visitors will need to wear masks during their time at visitation and services. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
.