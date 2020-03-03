|
Charles "Charlie" E. Frey
Charles "Charlie" E. Frey, age 80, went to sit at the feet of Jesus, February 22, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife, Sherry. He had been suffering from aggressive pulmonary fibrosis the last few months.
Charlie was born in Lafayette, Indiana, April 1, 1939 to Elmer & Rosa Baker Frey. He was the 3rd of 4 sons in the family.
He resided in Lafayette his entire life except for a few years in Oxford Indiana. His early years were spent attending school and working in a bowling alley to help support the family. His father died when Charlie was 9. Rose was left to raise the 4 boys.
After graduating Jefferson High School, Charlie (aka Chuck) worked at National Homes, Red Dot Potato Chips and Lafayette Transit Company and he served 5 years in the Indiana National Guard. During those years, his hobby of bowling brought about numerous opportunities to bowl in tournaments and he brought home many championship trophies and sometimes prize money.
In 1965, Charlie went to work at Alcoa, working in production in various departments for 37 years, retiring in 2002. During retirement years, he volunteered as a starter at The Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex for 10 years and worked Purdue Football and Basketball games. He also volunteered at the Salvation Army Food Pantry and Youth Programs until his health failed.
He met the love of his life, Sherry Kemble Frey, in 1965 and they were married November 20, 1966.Together, Charlie and Sherry traveled the world over the course of their 53-year marriage. They toured every state in Australia, took an adventure to New Zealand, toured Central and Eastern Europe many times, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in Paris, France, cruised the Amazon River and arrived in Rio for Carnival, hiked Machu Picchu, cruised from Lima, Peru around the tip of South America to Buenos Aires, visited all the popular resorts in Mexico repeatedly, vacationed at all the Hawaiian Islands many times, had custom suits made in Hong Kong, toured Greece and sailed the Greek Isles on a 4 mast sailing ship, toured Istanbul and Ephesus in Turkey, and Odessa and Yalta in Ukraine. They visited friends in Costa Rica, vacationed in Portugal, cruised all the Caribbean Islands, the Mexican Riviera and the Mediterranean Sea several times. They shopped in Marrakech, Casablanca and Tangier, Morocco, rented an apartment in Spain, and golfed the Costa del Sol. Recently a 21-day cruise took them to 10 countries and 18 ports of call in Great Britain, France, Spain, and the Scandinavian countries.
Charlie was a member of Covenant Church, Alcoa Retiree Club, A lifetime Member of West Lafayette Elks, The West Lafayette Golf and Country Club, the Lafayette Eagles Golf League with which he golfed for over 30 years. He and Sherry were charter Members of Johnson Rags Ballroom Dance Club, where they enjoyed ballroom dancing for 35 years.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard L. Frey, James A. Frey, and Robert L. Frey.
In addition to his wife, Sherry, Charlie is survived by their daughter, Kristalyn Frey, brother & sister in laws, Dennis and Amber Rusk, sister-in-law Diane Frey, and numerous nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
Charlie generously donated his body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana.
A Celebration of Life service will be Sunday, March 8, 1:30 at Covenant Church, 211 Knox Drive, West Lafayette, IN. Memorial donations may be made to Lafayette Salvation Army, 1110 Union Street, Lafayette, IN, 47904 or Covenant Church Romania Missions, 211 Knox Drive, Lafayette, IN 47906.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020