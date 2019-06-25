Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
Charles Edward Hardy


Lafayette - Charles Edward Hardy Sr., 65, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:55 a.m. at St. Elizabeth East. Charles was born on August 6, 1953 in Jefferson, GA to the late Curtis Jett and Alma (Gaines) Hardy. He served in the US Army, and went on to work for Indiana Packers Corporation for 15 years as a Machine Operator. Charles enjoyed building model trains and watching the trains in action. He also enjoyed painting, he was very artistic. Charles loved Jazz music, cooking, southern comfort BBQ, and traveling to different cities, especially New York. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are three children, Charde (husband: Michael) Barrett of Lafayette, Daniel Primer of Lafayette, and Charles J. Hardy Jr. of Crawfordsville, three step-children, Willa Hardnett of Colorado Springs, CO, Wesley (wife: Melissa) Kuns of Lafayette and Walter (wife: Lisa) Green of Crawfordsville. Also surviving is one half-sister, Dorothy "Dot" Gaines of Jefferson, GA, ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by one sister, Gayle Hardy.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 25, 2019
