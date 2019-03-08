|
Charles Edward Kerr
West Point - Charles Edward Kerr, 86, formerly of West Point, was called home to heaven on February, 22, 2019.
Ed, as he was known to family and friends, was born on December 5, 1932 in West Point, Indiana. He was the son of the late Robert Earl and Hildridge (Criger) Kerr. Ed was raised in West Point, attending West Point High School.
Ed worked for many years at Leath Furniture Store in Lafayette. He was a member of the West Point Baptist Church. He spent many years unselfishly helping care for his widowed mother. He loved seeing and spending time with family and friends and attending the West Point Baptist Church.
Ed leaves behind his two sons, William "Bill" Kerr and Robert Kerr, both of Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Charles Kerr, Michael McFadyen, Stephanie Frusher, Edward Kerr, Michele Lord, Kristin McFadyen along with many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard "Pete" Kerr and Harry Kerr, both of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Webster) Kerr; a daughter, Marilyn Kerr (Dave) McFadden; a granddaughter, Melissa Kerr; four siblings, Norma Kerr Davis, Georgia Kerr Ahlbrand, Robert Kerr, Thomas Kerr.
A private Kerr family life celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 8, 2019