Charles Eugene Stichter
Lafayette - Charles Eugene Stichter,63 of Lafayette passed away at 1:08 am on Sunday February 2nd at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born March 13,1956 in Lafayette to the late Charles and Ida Cox Stichter. He was an electrician for the Boxboard Papermill and later was a truck driver. Charlie also known as "Bird Dog" enjoyed his retirement days camping and on the water fishing for bluegill with his Miller Lite and a Camel cigarette. He was a wonderful person who could always leave you with a smile on your face. Bird Dog will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his companion Paula Rathbone of Lafayette, a sister-in-law Linda Stichter of Lafayette, three nephews Keith (Paula) Stichter of Dayton, Bruce Stichter Jr. of Lafayette, and Kevin (Marti) Stichter of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by three brothers Bruce, Mike and Roger Stichter.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020