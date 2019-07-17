Services
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church
Monticello, IN
View Map
Charles L. "Charlie" Clifford


1934 - 2019
Charles L. "Charlie" Clifford Obituary
Charles L. "Charlie" Clifford, 85, of Monticello, passed away on July 13, 2019, at the Monticello Healthcare Center of Monticello.

He was born January 30, 1934, at home in Delphi to the late Ambrose and Loretta (Turner) Clifford. On February 23, 1957, in Monticello he married Betty L. Eldridge; she passed away on December 22, 1999.

Surviving are four children, Christine (Bob) Hurley of Indianapolis, Paula (Terry) Crossett of Brookston, Thomas "Tom" (wife Beth) Clifford of Monticello, and John (Carla) Clifford of Pauline, South Carolina; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

Rosary Service by the Knight of Columbus of Monticello will begin at 4:00 p.m., July 18, 2019, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello followed by a visitation until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., July 19, 2019, at the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello.

Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Delphi.

For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 17, 2019
