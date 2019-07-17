|
Charles L. "Charlie" Clifford, 85, of Monticello, passed away on July 13, 2019, at the Monticello Healthcare Center of Monticello.
He was born January 30, 1934, at home in Delphi to the late Ambrose and Loretta (Turner) Clifford. On February 23, 1957, in Monticello he married Betty L. Eldridge; she passed away on December 22, 1999.
Surviving are four children, Christine (Bob) Hurley of Indianapolis, Paula (Terry) Crossett of Brookston, Thomas "Tom" (wife Beth) Clifford of Monticello, and John (Carla) Clifford of Pauline, South Carolina; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
Rosary Service by the Knight of Columbus of Monticello will begin at 4:00 p.m., July 18, 2019, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello followed by a visitation until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., July 19, 2019, at the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello.
Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Delphi.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 17, 2019