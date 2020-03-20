|
Charles L. Nelson
Indianapolis - 93, of Indianapolis, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family March 18, 2020. He was born April 2, 1926 in Bloomington, IN, to the late Charles W. and Myrtle R. Akers Nelson. Charles married Betty J. Sciscoe and she preceded him in death in 1948. He then married Phyllis J. Mosier, February 29, 1952, and she preceded him in death December 1, 2006. Charles was an extrusion crane operator for ALCOA for 30 years, retiring in 1982. He was a former member of Christ Memorial Temple in Lafayette, Apostolic Bible Church in Brownsburg, and a current member of Calvary Tabernacle.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle, 902 Fletcher Avenue. Burial will be in Clear Creek Cemetery in Bloomington, Monday, March 23rd at 1:00 p.m.
Charles is survived by his loving and devoted children, Pam J. Faulkner (Eric), Sue Grimes (Bob), Jeff A. Nelson, and Joy Anthony (Jerry); four grandchildren, Rodney A. Nelson (Charlene Whyde), Brian Nelson Bowyer (Malisa), Dr. Camra B. Hussey (Aaron), and Jamie Anthrop (Scott); six great-grandchildren, Owen, Isabelle, Brian, Sierra, Cheyenne, and Cherokee. A granddaughter, Carissa J. Bruner; brother, Steve Nelson; and two sisters, Dawn McWhorter and Doris Mosier, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Tabernacle. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020