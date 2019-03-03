Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
Charles VanLaere
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles L. VanLaere Obituary
Charles L Van Laere

Attica - Attica - Charles "Charlie" L. VanLaere, 93, Attica, passed away in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 12:50 a.m.

Charlie was born in Davis Township, of Fountain County, Indiana on May 6, 1925. He was the son of the late Cornelius and Esperance (Dobbels) VanLaere. Charlie was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1944.

Charlie formerly worked as a chemist at Harrison Steel Castings Company for 26 ½ years and later as a chemist for C & D Battery in Attica for 22 years.

Charlie was a member of the Eagles Lodge # 2596 of Attica; Moose Lodge # 1482 of Attica; Mens Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, boating, spending time along the Wabash River at Flint, fishing and hunting. After his retirement he took up woodworking.

He was a partner with Sandra "Sandy" S. Dill since 1977. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2015.

Charlie leaves behind two daughters, Marsha Lynn (John) Wells, Darlington, IN; Leslie Christine VanLaere, Davidson, NC; step-daughter, Misty Dill, Attica; a sister, Maxine Wallace, Florida; a grandson, Patrick (Laura) Wells, Greensburg, IN; a granddaughter, Amy Wells, Denver, CO; four great-grandchildren, Nolan Wells, Carter Wells, Alison Wells and Regan Wells; several step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Melody Dill Meyer; a brother, Robert VanLaere; and two sisters, Dorothy Worgum and Mary Reed.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, March 9th, from 11;00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Attica Elementary School for needs of the Children or to the Attica Summer Park Program.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 3, 2019
