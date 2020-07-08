1/
Charles Lavern Larson
Frankfort - Charles Lavern Larson, 91, of rural Frankfort, died July 7, 2020 at his home. Born July 5, 1929 in West Point, Indiana to John A. & Betty I. (Baker) Larson. He married Phyllis J. Hetrick on November 14, 1953 and she survives.

Charles attended school in Dayton. He was a mechanic, working on heavy equipment and he had farmed. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served as communications sergeant. He attended Mulberry Baptist Church and Living Word.

Surviving along with his Wife: Phyllis J. Larson of rural Frankfort; Son: Charles L. Larson Jr. of Lafayette; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Charles was preceded in by his parents, 5 sisters and 2 brothers.

Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family asks that in accordance with guidelines, visitors maintain social distancing and that a mask be worn. Burial will be in Clarks Hill Cemetery. This service will be live streamed on Friday at 2:30 p.m. To participate, please follow the link on our website. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family or send a Hug from Home.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
