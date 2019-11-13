|
Charles "Chub" Leroy Holwerda
Brookston - Charles "Chub" Leroy Holwerda, 83, of Brookston, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 21, 1936 in Lafayette to the late Merrell and Olive (Ford) Holwerda.
Chub was drafted into the United States Army and served one year in Korea. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Chub would start his career as a truck driver with Amoco Oil Company (Standard Oil) in 1961 until his retirement in 1995.
His marriage was to Maxine E. Conrad on June 23, 1957 at Elston Presbyterian Church of Lafayette. Maxine preceded him in death on March 21, 2007. Chub was a member of the Brookston Federated Church, Monticello American Legion, and Eagles aerie #347 of Lafayette.
When time allowed, Chub enjoyed fishing, snowmobile trips to Michigan, woodworking, creating bird houses and feeders, and watching westerns.
Chub is survived by his children, Lisa (Jim) Holeman of Brookston, Carl (Lisa J.) Holwerda of California, MD, and Michael (Pamela) Holwerda of Louisville, KY; siblings, Betty (Willis) Johnson of Brookston and Myron (Carol) Holwerda of Lafayette; brother-in-law, Paul Meyers of Fayetteville, NC. Also surviving are grandchildren, Stephani (Ryan) Clark of Reynolds, Alexis Holwerda of California, MD, Austen Holwerda, and Charles "Tucker" Holwerda, both of Louisville, KY. Great-grandchildren, Cameron, Colin, and Caylyn.
Preceding him in death along with parents and wife is a sister, Karen Sue Meyers.
Friends may call from 2-5 PM (EST) Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral Service 1:00 PM (EST) Sunday, November 17, 2019 also at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home. Pastor David Doles and Rev. Dr. Lelan McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated in Charles name to the Brookston Federated Church, , or the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019