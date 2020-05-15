Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
More Obituaries for Charles Long
Charles Long

Charles Long

Charles Long Obituary
Charles Long

Lafayette - Charles "Ed" Long Sr., 64, of Lafayette passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born February 11, 1956 in Lafayette to Bonnie (Knight) Long of Lafayette and the late Paul Long.

Ed attended Lafayette Jefferson High School and served in the US Navy as a Boiler Tech Fireman Apprentice with Company 047 from 1974-1976. He won a boxing title in the IAANBT while in the Navy. Ed was a cement mason until his retirement.

He is survived by his by his ex-wife Pam Neal, children Misty (Regina) Long, Eddie (Felisha) Long and a grandson Avery. Also surviving are his brothers Mike and Paul Long and his aunt Mona Long. Ed was preceded in death by his brother Rick. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses. You may leave memories or condolences at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020
