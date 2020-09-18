Charles R. Swan
Frankfort - Charles R. Swan, 78, of rural Frankfort, died September 17, 2020 at Franciscan Health, Lafayette, Ind. He was born January 6, 1942 in Frankfort, Ind. to Milton L. & Dorothy M. (Kaser) Swan. He married Sharon Lynn Staley on April 26, 1964 in Mulberry and she preceded him in death on September 9, 2002. Charlie was a 1960 graduate of Jefferson High School, where he played on the Little Jeff basketball team and he attended ISU. He retired in 1994 after 32 years with Indiana Bell. He was a member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church, Frankfort Moose Lodge #7, Eagles Lodge Aerie 976, 35-year member of Walter T. Cohee American Legion Post 12 and was in the National Guard. Charlie was an avid golfer and sports fan, especially the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Purdue Boilermakers. He is survived by his son: Tyler S. (Stacey) Swan of rural Frankfort, 2 daughters: Angela K. (Dave) McCarty of rural Forest and Sarah S. (Carey) Benefiel of Oak Ridge, NC, a sister: Mary D. Swan of rural Frankfort and 8 Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard 'Joe' Swan and Jerry Swan. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort, Ind. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Shan Sheridan will officiate. Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Purdue University Center for Cancer Research, c/o Purdue Foundation, 403 West Wood Street, W. Lafayette, IN 47907. Out of respect for the health, safety, and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com
, where you may share a personal message with the family or send a Hug from Home.