Charles Ray Hall
Lafayette - Charles Ray Hall, age 68 of Lafayette, Indiana passed away on November 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 3, 1951 in Rensselaer to the late Chester Hall and Velma (McKim) Hall, who survives.
He married Teresa Redington on May 22, 1975 and she passed away in 2007. He worked as a laborer for Wabash National for 13 years and also Elm Steel which is now Voestalpine. He loved the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed watching sports and Purdue games.
He is survived by three daughters and one son all of Lafayette, Angela McFarland; Melissa Guevara (Carlos); Christina Hall; and Bradley Hall (Bobbi). He is also survived by three sisters: Vicki Mason (Mike); Kathy Anderson (Charlie) and Dotty McClannen (Keith) and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Simplicity Funeral Care with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicityfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019