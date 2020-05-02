Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rehwinkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Rehwinkel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Rehwinkel Obituary
Charles Rehwinkel

Otterbein - Charles Lee Rehwinkel of Otterbein passed peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Rehwinkel. He should be remembered as the rugged, country boy who would do anything for those he loved. Wood to be split; he was there to help. Bales of hay to move; he was your man. Car engine blown; he could replace it. Think of him as your go-to man. He was also the strong silent type. When he wasn't working, he was engrossed in a great western by Louis L'amour or making plans to build something in his barn. Today reminds us of a quote from Louis; "The only thing that never changes is that everything changes." Although this change may be difficult, he would not want anyone to be sad for him. His family will always remember him as strong willed and full of life. He is survived by one son, four step children, ten grandchildren and two brothers. May they always think of him fondly for all the ways he was there to help them.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -