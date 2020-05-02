|
Charles Rehwinkel
Otterbein - Charles Lee Rehwinkel of Otterbein passed peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Rehwinkel. He should be remembered as the rugged, country boy who would do anything for those he loved. Wood to be split; he was there to help. Bales of hay to move; he was your man. Car engine blown; he could replace it. Think of him as your go-to man. He was also the strong silent type. When he wasn't working, he was engrossed in a great western by Louis L'amour or making plans to build something in his barn. Today reminds us of a quote from Louis; "The only thing that never changes is that everything changes." Although this change may be difficult, he would not want anyone to be sad for him. His family will always remember him as strong willed and full of life. He is survived by one son, four step children, ten grandchildren and two brothers. May they always think of him fondly for all the ways he was there to help them.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020