Charles "Chuck" S. Kalinowski
Lafayette - Charles "Chuck" S. Kalinowski, 51, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on May 21, 2020 peacefully in his home after months of health complications following a heart attack. He was the husband of Crystal Kalinowski, they were married for 25 years.
Charles is survived by his wife, Crystal (Bennett); his children, Kaitlyn, Alex (AJ), Hannah, & Leo; his two brothers, Sean of Crawfordsville, and Richard of Ina, IL; & his sister, Kathy Lamb of Muncie, IN. He is also survived by many nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother Suzanne (McCarthy) Kalinowski and his father, Theodore Kalinowski.
Charles was born October 22, 1968 in Marion County. He was raised in the west side of Chicago and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1988. He met his wife after moving to Springfield, IL in 1994, and subsequently married that same year. He would welcome his first daughter Kaitlyn in 1996. Alex would soon follow in 1998, Hannah in 2003, and Leo in 2008.
Charles was a devoted father and an avid Cubs fan. He enjoyed building model airplanes, woodworking, baseball and playing guitar. Though often bound to his recliner following spinal stenosis in his back, Charles always found reasons to smile and joke with others. He was a family man and would do anything for his wife and kids.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday May 30, at Calvary Cemetery, Crawfordsville with Father Christopher Shocklee officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences and memories may be made at www.huntandson.com
Published in Journal & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.