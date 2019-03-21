|
Charles "Chuck" Smith Jr.
Lafayette - Charles "Chuck" Smith Jr., 82, Lafayette, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:02 p.m.
Chuck, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Crabapple, Ohio on July 21, 1936. He was the son of the late Charles Anthony Smith and Helen (Hennebert) Johnson. Chuck was raised and educated in Crabapple. He later entered the service and served in the U.S. Navy. At the time of his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of Boilerman Petty Officer 3rd Class.
After his discharge from the service in 1957, Chuck moved to Lafayette. He first worked at National Homes and later as a route salesman for Graves Bakery and Continental Bakery in Lafayette. At the time of his retirement, Chuck was a sales supervisor for Hostess Bakery in Lafayette.
Chuck was a member of the American Legion Post # 11 in Lafayette; member of the Navy Club Ship # 12, Lafayette. He enjoyed working in his yard and most people remember him enjoying a beer and bsing with them.
On December 24, 1958, Chuck married Elizabeth "Libby" A. Harvey in Lafayette.
He leave behind his wife, Libby of 60 years along with a daughter, Bridget (companion-Jamie) Muse, Lafayette; two sons, Tony (Tami) Smith and Trent Smith, both of Lafayette; a brother, Bob (Sandy) Hartman, West Lafayette; two sisters, Sandra Feeney, Lafayette and Bonnie Copleland, Lafferty, OH; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren. A sister, Dorothy Spano, preceded in death.
A special thanks go out to the ICU unit at I.U. Health along with I.U. Hospice for the care the Chuck received during his time in their care.
A memorial gravesite service with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica on Tuesday, March 26th, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the I.U. Hospice Group.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 21, 2019