Charles "Charlie" T. Guenther
Lafayette - Charles "Charlie" Thorpe Guenther, 71, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
He was born on April 22, 1948 in Lafayette to the late Henry and Loretta Bryant (Thorpe) Guenther.
Charlie graduated from Jefferson High School in the class of 1966.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1968 and served until 1970 when he transferred to the Army Reserves. Charlie served in the Army Reserves as a Sergeant First Class where he trained new recruits until 1982.
He began working for Bob Rohrman's at the age of 17 washing cars and then became a salesman. Charlie then went to work for Foxworthy Automotive before opening his own dealership, Main Street Team. He also worked for Benton County Speedway for 15 years where he worked on their marketing and generating sponsors.
Charlie attended Dayton United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his friends, Robert and Erica Metzger of Lafayette and Frank and Jerri Stockberger of Lafayette.
No local services will be held for Charlie. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. You may leave condolences and memories of Charlie online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019