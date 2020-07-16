1/1
Charles Utz
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Utz

Lafayette - Charles William "Bill" Utz, 81, of Lafayette, IN passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in his residence after a long battle with cancer. Born January 14, 1939, he was the son of Carl William and Margaret (VanSchepen) Utz. He was a 1957 graduate of Monitor High School. On April 12, 1959 he married Martina (Platt) Utz, and she survives.

Bill worked for Eli Lilly for forty-five years spending 30 years in the Machine Shop and fifteen years at the Lilly Farm. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose Lodge. He was an avid Purdue sports fan and enjoyed golfing, farming and NASCAR. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Martina Utz; two children, Jo Yoder (Brian) of Rossville and Curtis Utz of Fishers; siblings, Barbara Dawson of Keller, TX and Steven Utz of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Roni Jo Sierra (Jesus), William Bray, Mark Yoder, Christopher Yoder and Mitchell Yoder; as well as three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kimberly Bray.

There will be no formal ceremonies at this time. In lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. You may share online condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com. Hippensteel Funeral Service and Crematory has been entrusted with care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved