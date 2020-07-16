Charles Utz
Lafayette - Charles William "Bill" Utz, 81, of Lafayette, IN passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in his residence after a long battle with cancer. Born January 14, 1939, he was the son of Carl William and Margaret (VanSchepen) Utz. He was a 1957 graduate of Monitor High School. On April 12, 1959 he married Martina (Platt) Utz, and she survives.
Bill worked for Eli Lilly for forty-five years spending 30 years in the Machine Shop and fifteen years at the Lilly Farm. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose Lodge. He was an avid Purdue sports fan and enjoyed golfing, farming and NASCAR. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Martina Utz; two children, Jo Yoder (Brian) of Rossville and Curtis Utz of Fishers; siblings, Barbara Dawson of Keller, TX and Steven Utz of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Roni Jo Sierra (Jesus), William Bray, Mark Yoder, Christopher Yoder and Mitchell Yoder; as well as three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kimberly Bray.
There will be no formal ceremonies at this time. In lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. You may share online condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
. Hippensteel Funeral Service and Crematory has been entrusted with care.